Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Eureka Woman's Club
1531 J St.
Eureka, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Brux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Brux


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Troy Brux Obituary
TROY BRUX

1966-2019

Troy Allen Brux, 53 of Piercy, CA passed away while surrounded by family after a brief illness on September 17, 2019. Troy was born in Monterey, California on January 28, 1966. His family lived in Sonoma County for several years then moved to Eureka when he was nine years old. He attended high school in both Eureka and Salinas. Troy loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Troy also loved his animals including his dogs Lou & Beagle.
Troy was preceded in death by his father Robert Brux and brother, Dan Brown. Troy is survived by his Mother, Darlene Brux, brother Bob Brux, sister Tonya Pauli (Jeff), brother Ken Brown (Julann), brother Rod Brown, Niece and Nephews Carson, Rowdy, Kate, Avery & Jeremy. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Troy's friends, the staff of Jerold Phelps Community Hospital and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for their amazing care and life saving efforts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local charity.
An informal gathering will be held on October 26th 12-2 at the Eureka Woman's Club, 1531 J St. Eureka CA. A small family graveside service will be held at the Ettersburg Cemetery.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Troy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.