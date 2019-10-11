|
|
TROY BRUX
1966-2019
Troy Allen Brux, 53 of Piercy, CA passed away while surrounded by family after a brief illness on September 17, 2019. Troy was born in Monterey, California on January 28, 1966. His family lived in Sonoma County for several years then moved to Eureka when he was nine years old. He attended high school in both Eureka and Salinas. Troy loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Troy also loved his animals including his dogs Lou & Beagle.
Troy was preceded in death by his father Robert Brux and brother, Dan Brown. Troy is survived by his Mother, Darlene Brux, brother Bob Brux, sister Tonya Pauli (Jeff), brother Ken Brown (Julann), brother Rod Brown, Niece and Nephews Carson, Rowdy, Kate, Avery & Jeremy. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Troy's friends, the staff of Jerold Phelps Community Hospital and Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for their amazing care and life saving efforts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any local charity.
An informal gathering will be held on October 26th 12-2 at the Eureka Woman's Club, 1531 J St. Eureka CA. A small family graveside service will be held at the Ettersburg Cemetery.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 11, 2019