|
|
Vera Elsie Johnson
Vera Elsie Johnson, 93, longtime resident and owner of The Chalet House of Omelettes, passed away December 3, 2019 at home.
Vera was one of 12 siblings born to Charles and Velma Knowles in Tacoma, Washington on July 15, 1926. She worked many years in Washington packing apples, which is where she met her future husband Al.
In 1954, Vera married Allen Johnson and they moved to Humboldt County with her children, Darlene, Bill, and Gary.
They joined Vera's brothers, Harold and Clayton Knowles, who owned a large logging business in Arcata. Soon after moving to Eureka, Vera and Al had 2 more children, Larry and Jerry Johnson, to complete their family.
Vera worked as a waitress for several local restaurants, including Canton and well-known Lazio's restaurant. Al worked at Firestone as a mechanic and later owned Arcata Brake and Front End and worked with his son, Larry.
In 1974, Vera opened The Chalet House of Omelettes on 5th Street, which became a well-known restaurant in Eureka. The Chalet is still opened and is owned by Vera's son, Bill. After 45 years, it remains a popular place for breakfast and lunch.
When Vera retired, she enjoyed gardening, painting, and traveling. She had some of the most beautiful roses and orchids. She travelled to Alaska, Hawaii, Panama Canal, China (and walked the Great Wall), Russia, several European countries, and the Caribbean Islands.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Allen Johnson, her parents, Charles and Velma Knowles, all of her siblings, along with many of her friends.
She leaves her 5 children, Darlene Power, William Tuttle Jr., Gary (Michele) Tuttle, Larry (Dorothy) Johnson, and Jerry (Sheri) Johnson, along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a few great- great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers we prefer that you make a donation to Hospice of Humboldt or Humboldt Community Breast & Gyn Project.
We would like to say "Thank you!" to the following people from Hospice: Allegra, FNP, Scottie, Lisa, Tiff, and Rebecca (RNs), and Sarah(Social Worker).
Services will be held at Sanders Funeral Home, 1835 E Street Eureka, on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10 am. Graveside services will follow at Ocean View Cemetery.
We would like anyone that knew Vera &/or her family to join us in celebrating her life with sharing a story or memory over some food and drink at the Cutten Chalet on Monday, December 9, 2019, any time between 4-7 pm.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 7, 2019