VERNON JOHN SKOGLUND



Vernon John Skoglund passed away on May 3rd, 2019 in McKinleyville CA. He was born on December 13th, 1947 in Seattle Washington to Sigurd and Cecilia Skoglund.

Vernon grew up in Seattle Washington where he spent many hours working on cars and fishing with his father and mother. In 1967 he enlisted in the US Army. He served in the United States Army as a Combat Infantry Soldier in the 508th Infantry 82nd Airborne Division in Vietnam. As a specialized Fire Infantrymen Vernon made parachute jumps into hostile territory in Vietnam as a pathfinder. Vernon's heroic efforts in Vietnam earned him the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Badge and the Vietnam Cross Gallantry Commendation. His services reflect great credit upon himself, 508th Infantry Airborne Division, United States Army, and the United States.

Upon discharge from the Army, he attended the University of Washington graduating with a BA in Business Administration. Vernon worked for the bank of Idaho before moving to California and working for Bank of America as a loan officer and bank manager. While at Bank of America Vernon met his wife, Karen and they married in Hoopa in 1979.

Vernon left the bank in 1988 and attended Humboldt State University earning his teaching credential. Vernon taught at Jack Norton Elementary, Hoopa Elementary and coached the boy's basketball team, before teaching at Eureka High School from 1992 to 2009 in the Social Studies Department. He especially enjoyed teaching economics to Seniors and loved to teach real-world lessons to his students that mirrored the US economy.

Vernon spent many hours working on his property in McKinleyville, building a farm for his daughters and wife for their horses and other animals. Summers were spent watching them compete and supporting them exhibiting their animals at the Humboldt County and Redwood Acres Fairs. He also served the Humboldt County 4-H as President and Treasurer.

Vernon is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Korby and Karling, sister Charlene McNaughton (David) of Seattle Washington, nieces Amanda McNaughton and Katrina McNaughton (Omar Hassek) and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life and lunch will be held on Sunday, May 19th 1:00 at Vernon's home. Email [email protected] for directions if needed. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary