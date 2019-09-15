|
VICKI L. HOLSWORTH
1949-2019
Vicki L. Holsworth passed away in her sleep on… in Grants Pass, Oregon.
Vicki was the first of three children born to Keith Floyd and Rose Marie Holsworth in Watertown, South Dakota October 1949. The family moved to Eureka, California surrounded by paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother, paternal aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her parents and grand parents preceded her in death.
She attended high school at Eureka High, obtained her AA degree and pursued her bachelor's degree at Humboldt State University.
Vicki enjoyed fishing, camping, softball, and archery. She coached softball for years at Eureka High school. She was an archery alternate for the 1970 Panam games.
Vicki was Resource Specialist teaching life skills at a continuation high school In Eureka, Ca. most of her career. Vicki was passionate about her students and their successes both in school and out on their own. Vicki was never one to backdown from a challenge. She attended school board meetings to put a face on her clients, their rights, and verifying the appropriate use of state funds ear marked for them. She loved dogs which eventually expanded to cats as well. She worked for Canine Angels Charity in Grants Pass until her health wouldn't allow her to continue.
Vicki leaves behind her brother Keith C. Holsworth of Fresno, Ca his spouse Dianne, and their children as well as her younger sibling James S. Holsworth of Grants Pass, Oregon.
The family requests donations be made to Canine Angels in lieu of flowers or cards. Canine Angels is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that places professionally trained assistance dogs with children and young adults between the ages of 5 and 25. There are numerous ways to do so that are explained on the Canine Angels website www.Canine-Angels.org.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 15, 2019