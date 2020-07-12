Aunt Villas lit up every room she entered with love and energy. Her illustrations were wonderful and full of love. Whether they were the decorations on our Christmas packages when we were kids, or the inspiring book she illustrated "The Unsinkable Lucy" by JKP Burnette, or the anticipated annual, and treasured, recap of the year, the "Yule Log." Villas spent so much time volunteering because she loved being at the Berea Lutheran Church down the street from her home, and going to visit friends and family when they were staying at assisted living, or in the hospital. Villas was a cheerful voice on the phone when I called to say hello, and so positive and loving. I will always see Villas smiling on us all.

Stephanie Schuster

Family