Villas Helen Danbom
1926 - 2020
Villas Helen Danbom

Oct. 2, 1926 ~ Jun. 30, 2020

Born in Los Angeles, California to Charles and Anne Ryder. She graduated from Hollywood High School in 1944 and earned her Associates Degree from Los Angeles City College. Villas completed the nurse training program at Santa Clara County Hospital in 1949. She attended San Jose State while there and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Los Angeles State College and worked at Santa Monica Hospital from 1951-1955 when she married Elmer W. Danbom and moved to Hilmar. They farmed in Hilmar and had three children Ruth Anne, Dean and Charlie. In 1968, they left farming when Elmer became an Ag teacher and they moved to Yuba City. They stayed there until 1973 when a teaching position opened in Eureka, CA.
Villas returned to the Turlock/Hilmar area in 1988 after the death of her mother, where she lived until her passing. She was a member of Beverly Hills Lutheran Church as a youth and was married there. She was also a member of Berea Lutheran Church in Hilmar, Faith Lutheran in Marysville, Calvary Lutheran in Eureka and most recently, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Livingston, CA.
Villas taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active in all church activities. She was active in Girl Scouts as a troop leader and other positions as Den mother in Cub Scouts. She was always hauling kids around campus, band, sports, Luther League and other activities.
She was proud of her Swedish heritage and was a member of VASA and Hilmar-Irwin-Stevinson Historical Society.
Villas is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A graveside service will be held at South Hilmar Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00a.m. All are welcome to attend at their own discretion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Villas' memory to the charity of the donor's choosing.
Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.

Published in Times-Standard on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
South Hilmar Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
I loved Villas! She always had a cheerful attitude and always looked for ways to assist others. In fact, when I was unable to drive due to a brain issue, Villas often drove me to Turlock for medical appointments. I was 56 at the time and she was 82... and driving me to appointments! I moved to Montana after I recovered but always made a visit to see Villas when I returned to see my Hilmar family. She was always a joy to see. Have fun with Jesus, dear lady...
Maxine Samuelson
Friend
July 10, 2020
A very special lady and a favorite Cousin In our family, my dads first Cousin . We Will miss her ,her Great sense of humor, family and our dear Lord . Blessings to Villas and all of her family. Love and hugs, Mary Ahnlund Roberts
Mary Roberts
Family
July 10, 2020
I used to go by and talk to her at her house often. What a wonderful lady I'm truly going to miss her. And I know she's with God.
.
Bob Wells
Friend
July 9, 2020
Aunt Villas lit up every room she entered with love and energy. Her illustrations were wonderful and full of love. Whether they were the decorations on our Christmas packages when we were kids, or the inspiring book she illustrated "The Unsinkable Lucy" by JKP Burnette, or the anticipated annual, and treasured, recap of the year, the "Yule Log." Villas spent so much time volunteering because she loved being at the Berea Lutheran Church down the street from her home, and going to visit friends and family when they were staying at assisted living, or in the hospital. Villas was a cheerful voice on the phone when I called to say hello, and so positive and loving. I will always see Villas smiling on us all.
Stephanie Schuster
Family
July 9, 2020
I have seldom met a woman with Villass wit, intelligence, faith, and insight together with such a lovely, caring personality. Therell be a lot more laughter in heaven with Villas there! I send my love to all who love and miss her.
Pastor Barbara Caine
Friend
July 9, 2020
She was a very sweet lady! My condolences to the family
