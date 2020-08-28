Violet Mae Bare
1924-2020
Violet passed peacefully on August 11, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Vi, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota and raised in McMinnville, Oregon. In the late 1940's she moved with her husband, Wayne Bare, to Arcata, CA where they started Wayne Bare Trucking. She attended College of the Redwoods and College of the Desert. Vi loved warm weather and lived in Palm Desert, CA the past 46 years. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and many social activities with friends. Vi's high energy allowed her to travel extensively and take annual trips to Northern California to visit family and friends. Vi was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active participant in her ladies Sorority Beta Sigma Phi volunteering her time in numerous fund raising activities. Everyone loved her home baked pies. Vi loved creative projects and gardening.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents Anna and Glen Otto, her siblings Doreen Anderson and Glen Otto. She will be dearly missed by her children Barbara Longoria, (spouse Henry), Gary Bare (spouse Linda), Linda Bareis (spouse Paul). She had seven grandchildren Jackson, Jessica, Nathan, Matthew, Betsey, Abby, and Mira, including 9 great grandchildren.
No service is planned, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers a donation in her name may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
or the MS Society.