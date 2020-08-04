1/1
Virgil Valadao
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Valadao

Virgil Valadao passed on July 22, 2020 in Crescent City, CA. He was born in Portugal on July 7, 1957. Virgil later moved to Humboldt County, CA where he lived and worked for Sierra Pacific for 38 years making many close friends along the way. Virgil is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Heidi Valadao and his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Kelsey Valadao; his sisters Mary Rosa, Judy Valadao (Antonio); his mother-in-law Joan Warner and his brother and sister-in-law Rick and Diane Warner; his granddaughter Lilly Valadao, and many, many relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, a small, private internment service will be held at the Elk Valley Rancheria Tribal Cemetery on August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. located at 3000 Howland Hill Rd, Crescent City, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Del Norte County Animal Shelter by calling 707-464-7235.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved