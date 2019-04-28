Resources More Obituaries for VIRGINA ALBEE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VIRGINA RUTH (“GINGER”) ALBEE

Virgina ("Ginger") Ruth Albee was escorted home by angles, to be with our Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at the age of 69. She was born in Klamath falls Oregon on October 7th, 1949 to Larry and Lois Brown. In the fall of 1954, Ginger moved to Redway California with her family, where she attended Redway Elementary School, Miranda Jr. High and South Fork High School. It was Ginger's 8th-grade year that she met the love of her life, David E. Albee. After graduating high school in 1967, Ginger attended college of the Redwoods for two years. In the spring of 1969, she worked for the telephone company in Garberville Ca. as an operator. On December 20th, 1969 Ginger finally married the love of her life David E. Albee and moved to Eureka Ca. as he was attending Humboldt State University. Ginger worked for Halverson Lumber company for two years. In 1972 Ginger and Dave moved to Ruth Ca. where they made their life long home and raised their three children David, Danny and Kristin.

Ginger was an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend she put all her love into her faith, family and community. She had an infectious smile that brought love and comfort to all that was around her, always lending a helping hand when she saw someone in need. Ginger through her faith had compassion for the community of Ruth Ca. She was very involved with the Ruth Community Church, where she served as a worship leader for many years. Ginger's love for the Lord was magnified through her amazing voice and love for singing. She had such a gentle presence about her that could light up any room she walked into, leaving a wondrous impact on all those she came in contact with.

Ginger loves spending time with her friends and family and found great pride in taking care of her grandchildren. Her presence will forever greatly be missed!

Ginger is survived by the love of her life Dave Albee, her children David (Lyndee) Albee, Danny (Terra) Albee, Kristin (Phil) Berti and her eleven grandchildren D.J. Albee, Emmitt Albee, Matthew Berti, Kyla Albee, Logan Berti Clara Albee, Jaycee Albee, Payton Albee, Eli Albee, Morgan Albee and Riggin Albee. Also, her sister Sherry Brown and bother Craig Brown.

Ginger is preceded in passing by her parents Larry and Lois Brown, her in-laws Jack and Emma Albee and Baby Albee.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Atlanta Dream Center or Ruth Community Church. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 11:30 outside the Ruth Community Church. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 28, 2019