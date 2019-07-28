|
VIRGINIA COBIAN
1951~2019
Our beloved Mother,
Virginia Catherine Cobian passed on June 23, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born April 30, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of late Alfred and Eunice Rodriguez. She was a middle child of 4 siblings.
She went to St. Aloysius Catholic school in Los Angeles, California.
In the late '60s she hitchhiked to Northern California to visit her brother in Smith River. She fell in love with the area and just had to stay. In the mid '80s she moved to Ferndale and continued to live in Humboldt County over the past 32 years and recently moved back to Ferndale, another area she cherished.
She was a hard worker and had a knack for being great at whatever she did. She was a waitress at the original Angelina Inn, a cook at the Fortuna and Garberville Hospitals, a Post Master Relief for the Meyers Flat Post Office and a Vocational Assistant for Humboldt County Child Protective Services.
She loved decorating and creating a beautiful home. Always on the look out for a good yard sale and loved collecting antiques. She was an admirable artist and also adored spending time with her 5 grandchildren. She had a gift when it came to children and positively affected many throughout her life. She treated everyone with equality and had a special way about her that deeply touched everyone, wether it be family, friends or someone she just met.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Augustine "Gus" Rodriguez, son Ian Strouse.
She leaves behind her beloved partner of 30 years Ron Dalton, sisters Pat (Bob) Munoz ,Cecilia (Keith) Waldron, daughters Olivia Cobian, Crystal (Zeb) Ziganti , step children Norma Cobian, Adriana Hamanaka, Delia Cobian, Jaun Cobian, grandchildren Persia Dillon Cobian, Zaia, Forrest, Kamaile, Weston Ziganti, nieces and nephews Tony Cazabat, Michele and son Chris Carlson, Mike (Jessica) and son Michael Munoz, Stephanie (Greg) and sons Zach and Nick Mips, cousin Michelle Ruess and many more dear family and friends.
Everyone is welcome to come help us celebrate and remember our dear Mom. A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, August 1st at 1pm at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferndale California. Followed by a Celebration of Life at The Bluff Barn on 530 Church Lane Ferndale, at 2:30pm, potluck. The following day, August 2nd we will lay her to rest at The Smith River Cemetery, at 3pm, 587–591 W First St. Smith River, CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 28, 2019