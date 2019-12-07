|
|
VIRGINIA GAIL HOISINGTON
June 10th 1940 to
November 22nd 2019
God called your name so softly
That only you could hear
And no-one heard the footsteps
Of angels drawing near.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day god called you home.
Author unknown
Gail was born on June 10th 1940 to Marvin and Babe Johnson in Eureka California. Gail grew up on Casterlin Road in Blocksburg California with her parents, and two brothers. She lived there until she married the love of her life Derwin Keith Hoisington when he returned from the war. Gail and Derwin had 3 sons. They lived their lives together and raised their boys on the family ranch in Blocksburg. Gail and Derwin ran Hosington Lumber Company together. Gail also worked at the Blocksburg Post Office for many years. Gail will always be remembered as a kind, sweet, soft-spoken lady who loved her family very much. She was proceded in death by her parents Marvin and Babe Johnson, Brother Glen Johnson and Husband Derwin Hoisington. Gail will be loved and remembered by: Her son Randy Hoisington (Dawnita Hoisington), her son Delwyn Hoisington (Tami Hoisington), her son Floyd Hoisington. Her Grandchildren: Brandy (Hoisington) Bremer (Joshua Bremer), Joshua Hoisington, Jaime Hoisington (Avriel Platz), Alaina (Hoisington) Caylor, Cassandra (Hoisington) Welch (Justin Welch), Michael Hoisington, Dallas Hoisington, Chelsea Hoisington, Charlie Hoisington and Lillian Hoisington. Her Great Grandchildren: Rylee Bremer, Reed Bremer, Rowan Bremer, Colton Hoisington, Hunter Hoisington, Ava Platz, Dameon Caylor, Brendan Caylor, Lily Hoisington-Hicks, and Ashlyn Welch. Her Brother Bill Johnson, sister-in-law Charlotte Johnson, sister-in-law Donna Kay Johnson, Her Life long friend and cousin Veltha (Johnson) Coleman, Her life long Friend Joan Shafer and many Nieces and Nephews.
Gail Loved reading, Sewing, Crocheting and making the most amazing Blackberry pies with the flakiest homemade crust. She loved her Family Most of all. We will miss her and forever hold her in our hearts.
There will be a potluck gathering and celebration of life in the Spring.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 7, 2019