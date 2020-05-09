Virginia Justine Mead



Virginia Justine Mead, "Ginny" was born June 19, 1946 and died May 5, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. At the time of her death she was a resident of Redding, California. Ginny was born in Vallejo, CA and raised in Northern California. While Ginny spent a majority of her life in Northern California, she also lived in Enfield, Connecticut, Saratoga Springs, New York, St. Marys, Georgia and Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada.

Ginny was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Coon, father, Justin Burr Holbrook, and sisters, Sherry Christie (Alfred) and Dorothy Baker (Curt). She is survived by her brother, Dick Lovie (Betty); children, Gina Schlegel (James), Sandy Thomas (Danny), and Erik Morrow (Sonya); five grandchildren, James Morrow (Amanda), Stephen Morrow, Dylan Morrow, Alex Schlegel, and Jamie Schlegel; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Erik Morrow, Dean Thomas Morrow, and Nora Mae Morrow; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ginny raised her three children in Yountville, California before moving to the East Coast in the early 80's for almost a decade. She then returned to her home in Yountville before making another cross-country move to St. Mary's, Georgia in 1988. Ginny was a wonderful Mom and instilled in her children how to work hard but still have fun. Ginny enjoyed cooking, camping, collecting antiques, bowling, hosting parties for friends and family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Upon moving to Georgia, Ginny decided that, although she had loved being a stay at home mom, her kids were now grown, and she could pursue her passion of taking care of others by becoming a nurse. So, at the age of 50, her loving family watched Ginny be pinned. Ginny worked in a couple hospitals and for hospice in Georgia before becoming a traveling nurse and working mainly in Northern California.

Ginny is survived by her loving husband, Gene Mead, whom she married on May 29, 2005, in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. As Gene tells it, in fifth grade he was walking to the principal's office and saw Ginny and he thought she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. Although it was not a direct path to love, Ginny and Gene reconnected almost 50 years after that first glance and the last 16 years were filled with love and adventure. Gene and Ginny had a wonderful life together and enjoyed cooking, gardening, walking on the beach, listening to music, making wine, collecting antiques, decorating their homes, and traveling.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Willow Springs Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Mercy Hospice for their care of Ginny in her final years.

Ginny's strong spirit, sense of humor and love, will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her and most especially, by her devoted husband, Gene. Gene wrote the following poem to Ginny four years ago and will forever love that little girl he first saw outside the principal's office. The Soft Dance of Love

for Ginny

by

R.E. Mead, her loving husband



It seems such a surprise to you that love should come so easily, but you see it does; it happens as easily as breathing. Some wish it weren't so, but I?

I revel in love, it envelopes me and sustains me while I wait for your touch.

In your presence my heart leaps until gravity has its affect -- if only for a moment I was above the earth; such joy!

I touch your cheek my fingers gently caressing your lips; their edges defined by your smile.



