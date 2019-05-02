Services Memorial service 1:00 PM Saint Mark's Lutheran Church 795 Berding Street Ferndale , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for VIRGINIA CURRY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? VIRGINIA LOUISE CURRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers VIRGINIA

LOUISE CURRY



Virginia Louise Curry (nee Thomas) died peacefully while suffering Alzheimer's on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at age 92. Born to Dale and Ruth Thomas in Beaverton, Michigan on October 24, 1926, Virginia was the eldest of four siblings. She married Byron Victor Curry on December 6, 1950, and had four children.

Virginia worked as a clerk typist for the military at Camp Roberts in Bastrop, Texas during WW2, and then followed her parents to San Diego after the war. It was in San Diego where she met her future husband and also began her career working for Sears. After marrying Byron in Chula Vista, the pair moved to Eureka to set up a home. Children soon followed and after a dozen years or so, Virginia went back to work for Sears and continued to do so until she retired December 31, 1988. In addition, she volunteered for many years at Evergreen Lodge and Eureka Adult Health Care Center.

Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Byron, her daughter Lynda, her parents, and two of her siblings, brother John, and sister Joanne. She is survived by her brother Larry and her children Vicki (Jake), Marvin (Debbie), and Michael (Diane), her eight grandchildren, Angelina Gross (Jason), Kebrina Gross (Brian), Zachary Gross (Jennifer), Brandon Gross (Alexandra), Alexandria Curry, Thomas Curry (Heather), Jared Stone (Hahn), Shelby Hamill (Trooper), and 17 great-grandchildren.

Virginia loved to travel and camp, having visited most, if not all, of the lower 48 states and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Since the early 1950s, she regularly attended services at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eureka until it closed and then attended services at Fortuna and Ferndale.

Many of the Humboldt Bay Kiwanis Club members stayed in touch and helped Virginia while Byron suffered from Alzheimer's, including painting her house!

She loved her card playing bridge club friends and after playing more than 50 years with them, continued to regularly meet with a group of friends Saturday mornings for coffee and snacks at what is now Old Towne Coffee and Chocolates. She also enjoyed gardening and had an eye for interior decorating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to Hospice of Humboldt.

A memorial service for Virginia is planned for Saturday, May 11, at 1 PM, at Saint Mark's Lutheran Church, 795 Berding Street, Ferndale. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries