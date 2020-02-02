|
VIRGINIA SCHOELEN
Virginia Marie Schoelen was born in Eureka CA to Victorino and Virginia Lopez in 1928.
She graduated Eureka High School in 1945 and went on to Humboldt State College and graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree.
Upon graduating she then worked as a Legal Secretary for the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office for over 25 years. Something that she was very proud of.
Virginia and Russell Allen Schoelen married on June 4th of 1952 in Eureka where they lived for 22 years until she was widowed in 1974.
Virginia has always had a love of antiques and opened "Serendipity" in Eureka's Old Town in 1972 which she operated for many years. She then moved to Novato CA where she opened "Fantasy Clothing Co" in 1982 with her daughter Lisa, and was an active part of the costume shop until her later years. Happiest when she was making creating something.
Virginia called Novato home for 40 years. She passed away at Novato Community Hospital on January 21st at the age of 91 years young, surrounded by her family.
Virginia is survived by her 3 children, Fredric Schoelen, Victoria Schoelen and Lisa Serdengecti, 2 grandchildren Russell Viale and Sofia Serdengecti, and 2 great granddaughters Faith and Patience Viale.
A rosary and funeral mass will be held at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Eureka CA on Friday February 7th. Rosary beginning at 9:45 am with mass following at 10am.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in her honor to the Marin County Humane Society.
"Nana the Great" you will be missed
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 2, 2020