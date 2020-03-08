|
|
VIVIAN EILERS
1940-2020
Vivian Jean Eilers was born August 23, 1940 in Healdsburg, California to Jack and Wanell Elliot. She was an only child.
Throughout her life, she lived across several areas of the Pacific Northwest between California and Oregon. She set down her retirement anchor in Rio Dell, California. Vivian passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at the age of 79 after a short battle with cancer.
If you were to ask her family and friends to describe her, some would say she was the "Ruff, Tuff and Hard to Bluff," or a "Real Straight Shooter." Vivian is remembered as a person unafraid to speak her mind or get into a little bit of mischief if it meant helping someone in need. During her life, she worked several jobs such as a nurse's aide, a housekeeper and a cook. At one point, she and her husband owned and operated a beer and wine tavern in Oregon. She loved gardening and canning, but most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her family.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents.
Vivian's fire lives through her family: her loving husband of 55 years, Bruce Eilers, their six children, Jim Eilers and wife Mary; Sandra O'Donald and her husband Kelly; Jacqueline Chittenden and her husband Jesse; Walter Eilers and his wife Gwen; Charles Eilers and his wife Isabel; and Brian Eilers and his wife Sheila. Vivian adored every single one of her seventeen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 8, 2020