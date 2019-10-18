|
|
WANDA "CLAUDINE" HOUX
June 16, 1932 -
October 8, 2019
Claudine passed away at Hospice of Humboldt Ida Emmerson Hospice House on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Born June 16, 1932 to Harold D. Mathis (Jim) and Margaret L. Mathis in Kelseyville, CA.
Claudine married Floyd Gene Houx on May 20, 1950. They had four children.
Claudine was a very busy woman all her life. She worked as a waitress in her younger days. Claudine was known as the playground/ library lady at South Bay School to all the kids on Humboldt Hill. Many kids spent time at the "Houx" house on Austin Avenue playing, eating a meal, or living there. The door was always open. Then Claudine went to Frederick and Charles Beauty College becoming a hairdresser. She worked at various Beauty Salons in Eureka, even owning her own "Her Majesty's Salon" at the bottom of Humboldt Hill. Claudine also went to school to learn about herbs and vitamins and was a Nature Sunshine Distributor. She help several people overcome sickness and how to live a healthier life.
Claudine was a member of American Business Women Association of Eureka and the Red Hat Society.
Claudine is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Margaret Mathis, husband Gene Houx, and granddaughter Kari Erdahl Setterlund.
She is survived by her four children Clint (Kathy) Houx Rio Dell, CA., Steve (Patty) Houx Ferndale, CA., Blaine Houx Jacksonville, OR., Sheri (Gordon) Clapp Carlotta, CA., Pam Dinsmore, and brother Tuck (Marva Lee) Mathis. Also 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a grandbaby due in December.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Claudine's memory to , , and Hospice of Humboldt 3327 Timber Fall Ct. Eureka, CA. 95503 or .
Our family wishes to thank Agape Home Care, Sequoia Springs Fortuna, CA., and Hospice of Humboldt for their great care and compassion of Claudine.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019
Per Claudine's request:
Viewing will be from 10:30a.m.-11:30a.m. at Sanders Funeral Home 1835 E Street Eureka, CA.
Graveside Services will be at 12:00 Noon at Ocean View Cemetery 3975 Broadway Eureka, CA.
Reception to follow.
Arrangements are under the directions of Sanders Funeral Home Eureka, CA.
Claudine will be
missed by all.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 18, 2019