1/1
Wayne Edward Graham
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Edward Graham

Wayne Edward Graham was born on April 27, 1950 in Auburn, CA and entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 in Eureka, CA at the age of 70 as the result of medical conditions related to his exposure to Agent Orange. Wayne moved to Humboldt County at the age of four, and attended Hoopa Elementary and Hoopa High School, graduating in 1968. He worked at the Humboldt Fir lumber mill in Hoopa before being drafted into the Army in 1969, proudly serving in Vietnam until 1971. Wayne was very proud of his military service and considered himself a patriot to the end. For his service, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. After discharge, he continued to work in the lumber industry, ultimately moving to Eureka and completing 40 years of employment at Schmidbauer Lumber in 2012. An avid gun, coin and movie collector, in retirement Wayne pursued all with a passion. A loyal Republican, Wayne enjoyed a spirited political debate. A Trekkie and history buff, he also enjoyed traveling, reloading, shooting, and most of all spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents James and Louise Graham, his grandparents Leonard and Frances Francis, and his former companion Linda Jamerson. He is survived by sister Joy Grant and husband Gary of Crescent City, brother Richard Graham and partner Debbie McCracken of Eureka, nieces Sherry Grant and husband Danny Paulson of Santa Rosa, Jessica Sharp and husband Michael of Missouri, Emily Barraza and husband Jorge of Claremont, nephew Alan Grant and wife Mui Sanh of Crescent City, and Linda's daughters Rashaundra Ledford and husband John of Florida, and Keisha Jamerson of McKinleyville. He is also survived by his beloved great-nieces and nephews Lilyana, Marcus, James, Darien, Mary, Vivian, Patrick, Isaac, Carolina, Elias, Elena, Sonia, Bronson and Peyton.
Wayne's family would like to give special thanks to Heather Whitener for the support and company given to Wayne in his final days, and to Ruben and Keke Sanchez and daughters for the friendship and hospitality shown to Wayne in his final years. Per Wayne's request no funeral is to be held and in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans charity. Due to current public related restrictions, a remembrance memorial will be held at a later date to be decided, for family and friends who wish to attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Oct. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved