Wayne Edward Graham
Wayne Edward Graham was born on April 27, 1950 in Auburn, CA and entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 in Eureka, CA at the age of 70 as the result of medical conditions related to his exposure to Agent Orange. Wayne moved to Humboldt County at the age of four, and attended Hoopa Elementary and Hoopa High School, graduating in 1968. He worked at the Humboldt Fir lumber mill in Hoopa before being drafted into the Army in 1969, proudly serving in Vietnam until 1971. Wayne was very proud of his military service and considered himself a patriot to the end. For his service, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star. After discharge, he continued to work in the lumber industry, ultimately moving to Eureka and completing 40 years of employment at Schmidbauer Lumber in 2012. An avid gun, coin and movie collector, in retirement Wayne pursued all with a passion. A loyal Republican, Wayne enjoyed a spirited political debate. A Trekkie and history buff, he also enjoyed traveling, reloading, shooting, and most of all spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents James and Louise Graham, his grandparents Leonard and Frances Francis, and his former companion Linda Jamerson. He is survived by sister Joy Grant and husband Gary of Crescent City, brother Richard Graham and partner Debbie McCracken of Eureka, nieces Sherry Grant and husband Danny Paulson of Santa Rosa, Jessica Sharp and husband Michael of Missouri, Emily Barraza and husband Jorge of Claremont, nephew Alan Grant and wife Mui Sanh of Crescent City, and Linda's daughters Rashaundra Ledford and husband John of Florida, and Keisha Jamerson of McKinleyville. He is also survived by his beloved great-nieces and nephews Lilyana, Marcus, James, Darien, Mary, Vivian, Patrick, Isaac, Carolina, Elias, Elena, Sonia, Bronson and Peyton.
Wayne's family would like to give special thanks to Heather Whitener for the support and company given to Wayne in his final days, and to Ruben and Keke Sanchez and daughters for the friendship and hospitality shown to Wayne in his final years. Per Wayne's request no funeral is to be held and in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Disabled American Veterans
charity. Due to current public related restrictions, a remembrance memorial will be held at a later date to be decided, for family and friends who wish to attend.