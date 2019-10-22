|
|
WELDON MICHAEL SELBY
Sept. 5, 1948 to
Oct. 15, 2019
Passed away at age 71
Mike was preceded in death by his grandmother Elisabeth Runnals and father Weldon Selby, and brother-in-law Kim Wilson.
Mike was the first son of Betty and Weldon Selby, he was born in Watsonville, CA. He was brother to Terry (Selby) Aguiar of Eureka, Bruce Selby (Marilyn) of Modesto, CA. Keith Selby of Eureka and Elisa (Selby) Wilson of Jackson Hole, WY. Loving uncle to Michael Aguiar, Jennifer Selby, Lori Selby, John Wilson, and Kelly Wilson. Mike was a wonderful loving great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was a lifelong resident of California, he spent the majority of his life in Eureka. Mike was especially proud of his military service in Vietnam. He had many friends at the Veteran's Hall. He was an avid collector of memorabilia of all kinds.
The family will not hold a service. Donations can be made to the local and .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 22, 2019