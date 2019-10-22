Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WELDON SELBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WELDON MICHAEL SELBY


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WELDON MICHAEL SELBY Obituary
WELDON MICHAEL SELBY

Sept. 5, 1948 to
Oct. 15, 2019
Passed away at age 71

Mike was preceded in death by his grandmother Elisabeth Runnals and father Weldon Selby, and brother-in-law Kim Wilson.
Mike was the first son of Betty and Weldon Selby, he was born in Watsonville, CA. He was brother to Terry (Selby) Aguiar of Eureka, Bruce Selby (Marilyn) of Modesto, CA. Keith Selby of Eureka and Elisa (Selby) Wilson of Jackson Hole, WY. Loving uncle to Michael Aguiar, Jennifer Selby, Lori Selby, John Wilson, and Kelly Wilson. Mike was a wonderful loving great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was a lifelong resident of California, he spent the majority of his life in Eureka. Mike was especially proud of his military service in Vietnam. He had many friends at the Veteran's Hall. He was an avid collector of memorabilia of all kinds.
The family will not hold a service. Donations can be made to the local and .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WELDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.