Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Chilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Chilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Chilton Obituary
WESELEY CHILTON

Weseley Leon Chilton of McKinleyville, CA expired 1-16-2020 at 64 years. Son of Columbus Weseley Leon Chilton, deceased, and Wanda Chilton Simons of McKinleyville.
He was a graduate of McKinleyville High School, class of 1973. He drove commercial truck with Dad. He worked at Weldon Springs Children's Hospital at Saint Peters, MO and a 30 year employee of St.
Joseph Hospital in Eureka.
Leon enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his guns and his tools. Leon was in a car club and had a 23 model T-roaders and a 54 Ford. He also was in a black powder gun club.
He is survived by his mother Wanda Chilton Simons, his sister Alice Crone with husband Donnie Crone of Willow Creek, daughter Jessica Chilton and granddaughter Jayna Kline of Bayside and numerous aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews in the area and in Missouri.
His wishes were to not have any services.

Rest in peace, we love you and will miss you.

Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -