WESELEY CHILTON
Weseley Leon Chilton of McKinleyville, CA expired 1-16-2020 at 64 years. Son of Columbus Weseley Leon Chilton, deceased, and Wanda Chilton Simons of McKinleyville.
He was a graduate of McKinleyville High School, class of 1973. He drove commercial truck with Dad. He worked at Weldon Springs Children's Hospital at Saint Peters, MO and a 30 year employee of St.
Joseph Hospital in Eureka.
Leon enjoyed the outdoors. He loved his guns and his tools. Leon was in a car club and had a 23 model T-roaders and a 54 Ford. He also was in a black powder gun club.
He is survived by his mother Wanda Chilton Simons, his sister Alice Crone with husband Donnie Crone of Willow Creek, daughter Jessica Chilton and granddaughter Jayna Kline of Bayside and numerous aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews in the area and in Missouri.
His wishes were to not have any services.
Rest in peace, we love you and will miss you.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 29, 2020