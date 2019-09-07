|
|
WILBUR JERE BUCK
1935-2019
Wilbur Jere Buck was born in Arcata, CA, August 22nd, 1935 and passed away August 17th, 2019, he was 83 years old. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edwina, his parents Wilbur & Blanche Buck and his older brother Seth Buck. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Shawna Buck (James) of Seattle and Wendi Bennett (Craig) and his beloved grandchildren Jerry and Rilie Bennett, all of Martinez. He was a lifelong resident of Arcata, attending Stewart School, Arcata High School (go Tigers!) – where he was Student Body President, and graduated from Humboldt State College with a B.A. and a Master's degree in Education. He met his wife of 58 years, Edwina, while both attended Humboldt State and were married August 1, 1959.
Jere had 2 careers - one as a teacher/coach/Vice Principal at Dow's Prairie and McKinleyville Jr. High but at the age of 18 he joined the Arcata Fire Department. He eventually left teaching and became a full-time Captain, a Fire Marshall, and retired as an Assistant Chief in 2000. He loved spending time at the family cabin in Petrolia, CA – sitting around the fire with family and friends swapping jokes and stories (some actually true). Jere loved sports and was a passionate and vocal fan of all levels – elementary school, high school, college and pro. He loved music and played trumpet throughout his school years taking pride in being both a marching Tiger and a marching Lumberjack!
Buck loved his family – especially the grand-kids, the community, sports, music, food, and life in general. He will be dearly missed for the love, support, horrible singing, laughter, and joy that he sent everyone's way.
There are so many wonderful people and organizations the family would like to thank – they are too numerous to name here but the healthcare community in Humboldt County deserves special mention. We would also like the thank family and friends for their love, support, kind words and thoughts during this difficult time. In lieu of sending flowers, please make a donation to – some of our favorites include Hospice of Humboldt County, Sequoia Humane Society, and the Humboldt Bay Conservancy.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15th at the Plaza Grill Banquet Room in Arcata, CA starting at 2pm with a short service there at 2:30 pm. All are welcome!
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 7, 2019