WILL RUSSELL FORD
August 15, 1972 –
September 26, 2019
Will Russell Ford, of Mountainside, New Jersey, died suddenly on September 26, 2019. Will was born August 15, 1972, in Eureka, California, to John E. Ford and Charline Harrison Ford. He was raised on multiple ranches in Northern California, surrounded by animals, hard work, and a loving family. He attended church regularly as a child, and his faith was an important part of his being. He was a 4-H Club member for many years and also successfully competed on the wrestling team in middle school and high school. From an early age, he had a unique playfulness and sense of humor. Will was an excellent student, and graduated near the top of the Willits High School class of 1990.
Will studied Civil Engineering at the United States Coast Guard Academy, and graduated with high honors in 1990, discharging as a Lieutenant in 1999. After attending classes at night to obtain his MBA with high honors from Boston University in 1999, Will successfully worked as a trader in New York for many years; first at Lehman Brothers for several years, and ending his Wall Street career in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer of Royal Capital Management. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2002. For the last few years, he owned and managed RV parks and cabin resorts in Northern California and New Jersey.
Will and his former wife Lora settled in New Jersey in 2000, and raised three wonderful children: Reilly, Kyra, and Selah. Will was an active parent, dedicated to enriching his children's lives and helping them plan for their futures.
An avid world traveler, Will sometimes spent as much time traveling to and from a far-away destination as he did exploring it, often with his partner Heather or his children. His short "surprise" visits to the West Coast were enjoyed and appreciated, often ending with an early morning or redeye flight so he could be home in time to pick up the kids or have dinner with them. He also competed in various marathons, half marathons, and even an Ironman competition along the way.
Will was fiercely devoted to his family and friends; he built and retained meaningful relationships from each stage of his life. He was committed to being part of the most important times in the lives of those dear to him. He was loyal, stubborn, generous, persistent, and constantly in touch with others. He was actively involved in his family business entities and served on the Planning Board for the Town of Mountainside, New Jersey. Those fortunate enough to have him lend his attention to their own affairs could count on him to not only apply his vast knowledge and experience on their behalf, but to constantly check in with them to drive their projects forward.
Will was a force to be reckoned with and will be forever missed. He is survived by his beloved children Reilly, Kyra, and Selah Ford of Mountainside, New Jersey; his partner Heather White, her children Evelyn and Henry, of Brooklyn, New York; his parents John and Charline Ford of Willits, California; his brother Larney Ford, sister-in-law Lynn Ford, niece Elise Ford and nephew Brian Ford of Arcata, California; his sister Amy Ford and brother-in-law Greg Fuller of McKinleyville, California; and his former wife, Lora Brown Ford of Mountainside, New Jersey; as well as a large extended family and group of friends.
A memorial service will be held for Will's family and friends on November 9 from 1-4 PM at the Ingomar Club in the historic Carson Mansion, 143 M Street, Eureka, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Imagine Center for Coping With Loss, of Mountainside, NJ or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Will's friends and family members are asked to send their memories to [email protected]
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 6, 2019