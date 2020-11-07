Dr. Jean Stradley died Oct. 23, 2020, a few months short of his 96th birthday. Jean was born in Topeka, Kansas on January 9th, 1925 to Mary and Frank Stradley. His parents divorced when Jean was a year old. Mary, Jean and older brother James began their lives in an farming area in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana. Jean's mother was hired to teach in a one room school house where the farmers in that community built the family a 10' by 15' log cabin on the school grounds where they lived until 1937. Jean's mother taught all eight grades and subjects with a student body from 11 to 25 students.The family moved to Hamilton, Montana when James entered high school. Jean graduated from Hamilton High School in 1943. Jean couldn't wait to join the navy to serve in World War II. The navy sent him to The University of Chicago and then was assigned to the USS Lexington as a signalman. After a non-combat related injury, he was transfered to Pearl Harbor to be a signalman for the ships going in and out of the harbor.After the war, Jean attended Western Washington State University in Bellingham. During his freshman year, he married his high school sweetheart, Margery Holt in Hamilton in 1947. While living in University Veterans housing in Bellingham, Jean and Margery had two children, Jan and Jay. In 1950 working on his Master's degree, Jean was hired to a teaching supervisor position in the University laboratory school. After completing his Master's Degree he served in various teaching and supervisory positions in the Bellingham public schools.In 1955 the Stradley family moved to Hawaii where Jean was employed as an assistant professor at the University of Hawaii. In 1957 the family moved to Eugene where Jean began to work on his Doctorate in Psychology at the University of Oregon. After completing one year of graduate studies, Jean was persuaded to postpone his doctoral program and accept a teaching position at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Ca. Following several summer sessions in Eugene, he completed his doctorate degree in 1966. He continued to serve as professor and dean at Humboldt State until he retired in 1985.During their time in the Humboldt area, Jean and his family built a summer home overlooking the river in Willow Creek and spent many week-ends camping and water skiing at Trinity Lake. Jean loved to fish with his good buddy, Russ Gatzke.After retiring, Jean and Margery moved to Sun Lakes, AZ. where they enjoyed their love of golf and sunshine. They also traveled in their motor home, golfed in almost every state, and in 1987 spent 3 months driving through Europe.Jean was preceded in death by his wife, Margery and his brother James. He is survived by daughter Jan and her husband Carl Pedrotti of Willits, son Jay and his wife Janet Stradley of Arcata, grandchildren Christopher Pedrotti and his wife Karla of San Jose, Patrick Pedrotti and his wife Kim of Fremont, Sara Stradley of Arcata, great-grand- children, Hayden, Tyler and Anna.There will be no services.