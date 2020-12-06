1/1
William A. Weber
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Weber

William A. Weber, long time resident of Redding, died at the age of 82 in Chandler, Arizona on August 19, 2020. Bill is the son of the late William Weber and Bessie Weber Nesbitt of Arcata, California.
Bill graduated from Eureka High School in 1956. He then joined the Army and was eventually stationed on the DMZ in Korea. He was proud to serve his country and a patriot throughout his life.
As a young adult Bill was employed in the lumber industry until 1986 when he found a home with Redding Lumber Transport. He was employed at RLT for thirty years as vice president.
Upon retirement, Bill and his wife Leanne, moved to Chandler, Arizona to be near family.
Bill loved the outdoors of Northern California and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips throughout the years. One of his loves was being with his yellow lab, Darby. Another one of his greatest pleasures was in 1977 obtaining his private pilot's license, commercial pilot's license, twin engine and instrument ratings.
He was a member of the Redding Elks for 30 years; a former member of Riverview Golf and Country Club and California Trucking Association.
He loved traveling with his wife throughout the country and especially to his favorite beach in Maui. However, he always loved coming home where he enjoyed gardening, cooking and making awesome cocktails for his family and friends. Growing up in a family of musicians, Bill developed a love for music early on and spent countless hours at his piano.
Bill is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Leanne; his son Stephen (Carol Weber) of Mesa, Arizona; daughter Debra Busch (Michael Busch) of Camas, Washington; granddaughter Madison (Brennon Mossholder) of Newberg, Oregon; grandson Logan Gillis of Mission Viejo, California; sister-in-law Karen (Jack Ehrlich) of Redding, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 3, 2020
When I think of Bill the first thing that always comes to mind is the word "Gentleman" he was both a gentleman and a gentle man. I worked for several years with Bill and missed him immensely once I moved on. My prayers are with you Leanne and Bill's kids he loved you all so much.
Tammy J. Boone
Friend
December 2, 2020
Leanne I am so sorry to hear about Bill. I am just glad you move closer to your son in Arizona. You both were so kind to me at the bank. God bless you and your family.
Cara
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
I worked will Bill at RLT. He was a great person. Always kind and polite.
Leanne, may God bless you and your family.
Sue T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved