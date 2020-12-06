William A. Weber, long time resident of Redding, died at the age of 82 in Chandler, Arizona on August 19, 2020. Bill is the son of the late William Weber and Bessie Weber Nesbitt of Arcata, California.Bill graduated from Eureka High School in 1956. He then joined the Army and was eventually stationed on the DMZ in Korea. He was proud to serve his country and a patriot throughout his life.As a young adult Bill was employed in the lumber industry until 1986 when he found a home with Redding Lumber Transport. He was employed at RLT for thirty years as vice president.Upon retirement, Bill and his wife Leanne, moved to Chandler, Arizona to be near family.Bill loved the outdoors of Northern California and enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips throughout the years. One of his loves was being with his yellow lab, Darby. Another one of his greatest pleasures was in 1977 obtaining his private pilot's license, commercial pilot's license, twin engine and instrument ratings.He was a member of the Redding Elks for 30 years; a former member of Riverview Golf and Country Club and California Trucking Association.He loved traveling with his wife throughout the country and especially to his favorite beach in Maui. However, he always loved coming home where he enjoyed gardening, cooking and making awesome cocktails for his family and friends. Growing up in a family of musicians, Bill developed a love for music early on and spent countless hours at his piano.Bill is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, Leanne; his son Stephen (Carol Weber) of Mesa, Arizona; daughter Debra Busch (Michael Busch) of Camas, Washington; granddaughter Madison (Brennon Mossholder) of Newberg, Oregon; grandson Logan Gillis of Mission Viejo, California; sister-in-law Karen (Jack Ehrlich) of Redding, CA.