William Allen McBroome, Sr. passed peacefully on February 3, 2019. Born in Del Rio, Texas on June 24, 1932 to parents Robert Edward McBroome and Ruth Eleanor McBroome, he was the eldest of seven children. Bill's family moved from Texas to Washington and then Bill attended school in the Redding/Enterprise area of California. He graduated from Shasta Union High School in 1950 and soon joined the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed at Kimpo Air Base during the Korean War and later as an armorer in the 416th Fighter Bomber Squadron. Returning stateside in 1954, he continued to serve in the Air National Guard until 1964. His first marriage was to Alene Meisner and they had one daughter, Kinene Barzin.

Bill worked as a mechanic in the Redding area from 1956 to 1969 where he met and married Patricia Patterson. They had seven children: Mikala Ruth (Mark Claus), William Jr. (Leslie Abbott), David (Lisa Casey), Stewart (Angela Hargrove), Suzette (Thomas Waine), Joshua (Amber Argall), and Jeremiah (LiAne Bell). Bill moved his family to Humboldt county to work at Simpson Pulp Mill because that offered him a chance to further his dreams of building boats. He joined the Jedediah Smith Muzzleloaders and attended many rendezvous in northern California and Oregon. After riding a BMW while stationed in France, Bill bought his first Harley Davidson in 1980 and brought it with him for his first date with Delores Nason. Together they rode throughout northern California and in 1981, Bill married Delores (Dee). Later they moved to Woodley Island Marina where they lived aboard the sailing vessel (S/V) Rebel Ted E. Bear and the S/V Ladybear from 1985 to 2015. His personal triumph was designing, building, and launching the S/V Ladybear in 2001.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Raymond McBroome. He is survived by his wife, Dee McBroome, and his brothers and sister: Robert (Mary), Tom, Noel, Ruth Eleanor Brown, Donald (Pam). Bill's legacy includes his children and grandchildren: Nicole Irvin, Robert Lowery, Ashley Wormington, Brittany McBroome, Travis McBroome, David Lowell McBroome, Jr., Ashley Carissa Cameron, Cassandra McBroome, Jacob McBroome, Colton McBroome, Sam Waine, Morgan McBroome, Eagan McBroome, Liam McBroome, Niah McBroome, and Josie McBroome. Bill's great-grandchildren include Tristin Pinney, Kameryn Irvin, Hunter Irvin, Wyatt Irvin, Logan Wormington, Niveah Wormington, Leandra McBroome, Zoey Ruth McBroome, Freya Lynn McBroome, Rowan Cameron, Auburn McBroome, Henry McBroome and Zoe Mae McBroome.

Bill enjoyed his many friends from Woodley Island Marina, especially Roxie, Karen, Sabrina and Suzie, Bill Wright and Tom Sheldrake. Over the years he sailed and had coffee with various members of the "Foggies" including Frank Costello, Bill Drinkwine, Larry Keasey, Vern Korb, and Gordon McCoy. All are invited to attend a memorial for Bill held at the Arcata Veterans Hall on Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. A rosary and funeral Mass will be said for Bill at St. Joseph's Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Bill's family would like to thank Hospice of Humboldt for all the compassion, love and support they offered both he and his family during his brief illness in January from heart complications.