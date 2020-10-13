William Steven Christensen was born September 27,1938 in Portland Or. He died Sept.22, 2020, in his home after a long battle with COPD. He was preceded in death by his mother Audrey Emmery, and his father Valentine John Christensen, and his first wife Alice G Christensen . He is survived by wife Mildred "Susie" Ann Christensen, and his brother Gene D'Agostini and family and his sister Christina Bales and family and his children Kimberly Ann Christensen, Debora Ann Lesperance, Stephen John Christensen and his wife Donna J Christensen,and George Thomas Carter, and his Grandson William John Christensen, and Greatgrand kids Stiles and Noelle Christensen and family, and his cousin Albert Gouley, and last but not least his lifelong friend Ray Ratzlaff. William moved down to Eureka in the 1950s and worked as a crane operator on the waterfront for International Longshoreman and Warehousers Union Local 14. Many people have said that he was one of the best operators on the west coast. William has "the gift of gabb" and loved talking to people, he spoke many languages but his favorite was Norwegian. William enjoyed fishing and boating and guns and motorcycle riding and listening to jazz music and watching tv. William had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. there was no funeral service at his request." Tusen Takk" for everything Dad ,may you rest in peace.