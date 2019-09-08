Home

William Denney (Bill) Woodcock


1947 - 2019
WILLIAM (Bill) DENNEY WOODCOCK
5-28-1947 to 8-12-2019

Bill passed away after a long battle with CRD. He will be remembered for his love of Baseball and the N.Y. Yankees, which lead to many spring training trips to Arizona with lifelong friend, John Langs. He loved his small dog, "The Babe" (Ruth), who was such a comfort to him during his illness, keeping his sense of humor alive. Bill was a huge BEATLES and BOB DYLAN fan; following them from their beginnings to the very last. Bill was retired, having worked as a civil servant for the U.S. Army, his career had him working both in the U.S. and overseas mostly in Germany.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, David E. Woodcock and his beloved dog, "The Babe" (Ruth). He is survived by his soulmate and wife Nancy (Quinlan) Woodcock, son, William D. Woodcock, Jr., grandson Wolfgang
Woodcock, father, William K. Woodcock, mother,
Margaret R. Woodcock, siblings, Georgia L. McMinn, Robert E. Woodcock, and Edward R. Woodcock
(Jeanette), Aunt, Zelma Pezzotti, and numerous cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 8, 2019
