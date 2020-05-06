William John Guimond
William John Guimond passed away on April 27th 2020. He was born in Spokane, Washington on January 24, 1938. Bill moved to Eureka in 1957 when he attended Humboldt State University. He served as an educator for 31 years. Upon his retirement, he served as a supervisor of student teachers for an additional 10 years. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his daughter, Kim Allen of Eureka and Christine Hawkins of Seattle, Washington, son-in-law Tom Allen, Grandchildren Chad Younger (Tristan), Shara Moser (Darren). Great grandchildren Blair and Blaine Moser and Aubree and Alex Younger all of Eureka. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Hazel Guimond and brother Mike of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. At his request, there will be no funeral service. In Lieu of flowers a donation to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
Published in Times-Standard on May 6, 2020.