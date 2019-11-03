|
WILLIAM (BILL) CHERNEY
1928-2019
William (Bill) Joseph Cherney, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon October 26th 2019 at Timber Ridge Assisted Living Facility in McKinleyville, CA. Bill was born September 17th 1928 in Medford, Suffolk County, New York to Susan Harriet (Walker) Cherney and Francis Joseph Cherney.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Zelma "Irene" Lattea-Cherney. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Linda Cherney of Battle Ground, WA and daughters and sons-in-law Deborah and Douglas Flint of Cottonwood, CA, and Beth and Edwin Graham of McKinleyville, CA; 5 grandchildren Christina Cherney-Moreland, Carrie Cherney-Tischendorf, Joseph Cherney, Dustin Graham and Cody Graham; 6 great grandchildren - Ethan and Gavin Moreland, Natalie and Olivia Tischendorf,
Isabelle and Charlie Graham. Bill is also survived by his sister Nancy Romard Fuoco of New York.
Bill is an Army veteran of the Korean War serving from 1946 to 1952 and promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a Communication Chief in the 325th Armored Tank Division at Fort Knox.
Bill was very involved with the Catholic Church his entire life, recently serving as a Eucharistic Minister and usher at Christ the King in McKinleyville. Bill was a 4th degree in Knights of Columbus as well as a longtime member of the .
Bill will be laid to rest in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 3, 2019