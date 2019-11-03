Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Cherney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Bill" Cherney


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph "Bill" Cherney Obituary
WILLIAM (BILL) CHERNEY

1928-2019

William (Bill) Joseph Cherney, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon October 26th 2019 at Timber Ridge Assisted Living Facility in McKinleyville, CA. Bill was born September 17th 1928 in Medford, Suffolk County, New York to Susan Harriet (Walker) Cherney and Francis Joseph Cherney.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Zelma "Irene" Lattea-Cherney. Bill is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Michael and Linda Cherney of Battle Ground, WA and daughters and sons-in-law Deborah and Douglas Flint of Cottonwood, CA, and Beth and Edwin Graham of McKinleyville, CA; 5 grandchildren Christina Cherney-Moreland, Carrie Cherney-Tischendorf, Joseph Cherney, Dustin Graham and Cody Graham; 6 great grandchildren - Ethan and Gavin Moreland, Natalie and Olivia Tischendorf,
Isabelle and Charlie Graham. Bill is also survived by his sister Nancy Romard Fuoco of New York.
Bill is an Army veteran of the Korean War serving from 1946 to 1952 and promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a Communication Chief in the 325th Armored Tank Division at Fort Knox.
Bill was very involved with the Catholic Church his entire life, recently serving as a Eucharistic Minister and usher at Christ the King in McKinleyville. Bill was a 4th degree in Knights of Columbus as well as a longtime member of the .
Bill will be laid to rest in the Northern California Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -