William (Bill/Coach Moore) Killeen Moore passed away peacefully at the age of 94 surrounded by family in Fortuna CA on June 6th 2019. He was born on August 8th 1924 in Marlinton West Virginia, where he grew up and graduated from high school. After graduating he entered the Navy 1943-1946 and served in WWII as a Pharmacist 2nd Mate. He then met and married Mary Margaret McQuain on June 6th 1947 in Elkins West Virginia while attending Davis-Elkins College. They honeymooned to California where they stayed to finish college and begin a family.

His attraction to Humboldt County was driven by his Uncle Vern & Aunt Ally (Moore) and Jim and Virginia (Moore) & families from Fortuna CA who owned property on Bear River; Bill loved the outdoors so he also purchased land on the Bear River. While in California he continued his education at San Francisco State, finishing at Humboldt State University where he graduated with a BS Physical Education degree and began his teaching and coaching career in Hoopa, CA. He continued to join the Hoopa Class of 51, 52 & 53 reunions. During his coaching career at Hoopa, he would make extra money as an Amateur Lightweight Boxer at the Eureka Municipal Auditorium. He and Mary Margaret then moved to Fort Bragg, CA where he continued both teaching and coaching. Their daughter and both sons where born in Fort Bragg, CA. In 1960, Bill moved the family to San Luis Obispo where he taught for one year and decided to come back to Eureka where he could be closer to the family cabin on the Bear River and where he continued teaching and coaching for 26 years at Zane Jr High until his retirement.

He retired after 34 years of coaching & teaching. After retiring, he enjoyed sports, golfing, gardening hunting and especially summer's out at Bear River with his family. He also enjoyed spending the California winters in Arizona with friends. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 72 years & never missed a day visiting Mary Margaret for the last 8 years while in Fortuna Rehab and Wellness Center, showing up every day with a chocolate sundae and coke in hand from McDonald's

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Margaret Moore and his two brothers Stanley and Daniel Moore. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Margaret Moore, his children Francee Duckett (Dave) of Granite Bay. CA, his sons Jonathan Moore (Rosie) of Redway, CA and Shannon Moore (Mary) of Granite Bay, CA. His grandchildren Brian Duckett, Dulcey Masters (Jered Masters) and Colin Duckett of Sacramento, CA. William Moore and AJ Moore (Savoie Moore) of Redway, CA. As well as, Michael Moore, Jason Moore and Kathryn Moore of Granite Bay, CA. He had one great granddaughter Sydney Masters and two great grandsons Mason and Gavin Masters.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at Zane Middle School on August 10th from 11-1:00. Please join us as we share his stories. Donations may be made to the VA; Hospice of Humboldt or . Special thanks to Fortuna Health and Wellness and their staff, the VA and Hospice for their loving care for Bill. If you are unable to attend his Celebration of Life and would like to share your favorite Bill Moore story, please email it to [email protected] and it will be shared with the family. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 23, 2019