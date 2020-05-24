WILLIAM KNOWLAND WOODCOCK

12-17-1925 to 03-28-20

After living for little over 94 years "Bill" passed quietly and peacefully due to natural causes.

He was born in Ferndale, California and then lived his entire life residing in Eureka, California with exception of his time serving in the Army during WWII. He married Margaret "Peggy" Denney in 1946 and together they raised five children in their home which they built and lived in for 70 years.

Bill worked nights at the plywood mill on the press and as a patcher for 15 Years. During this time he attended Humboldt State College and received his teaching credential. After graduating from Humboldt State College, he taught history and English at McKinnleyville and Arcata High School.

He had a love for Humboldt County history and collected photographs and books on local history. He took up a hobby in photography photographing and printing many pictures of local features and old photographs. He also was a past president of the Humboldt county Historical society.

Just prior to retiring from teaching, he worked to fulfill a life-long dream and got his private pilot's license and bought his own airplane. He enjoyed many years of flying with his hanger buddies at Murray Field, Eureka and Rohnerville Airport, Rohnerville. He also built a kit plane in his garage and flew that until his failing eye-sight grounded him.

It was during this time also that he worked for his son picking up lab samples from the local veterinary hospitals. He really enjoyed this job and made many friends in the local veterinary community.

Bill was preceded in death by his father George A. Woodcock, his mother Winifred Trigg Woodcock, his sister Phyllis Liscom, and two sons William D. Woodcock and David E. Woodcock. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margaret R. (Denney) Woodcock, daughter, Georgia L. McMinn ,sons, Robert E. Woodcock and Edward R. Woodcock, sister, Zelma Pezzotti, , as well as by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.



