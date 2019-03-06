WILMA LOUISE

THOMPSON



April 6, 1931 –

December 16, 2018

Wilma was born in Ferndale to Italian Swiss immigrants Louis and Maria Biasca. She grew up on the family dairy in Metropolitan, attending grammar school at the one-room McDiarmid Elementary where Mrs. Scribner taught her to speak English. She graduated from Fortuna High School in 1949. Wilma married Jack Thompson in 1952, and the marriage lasted 62 years. An only child, she wanted a large family; she and Jack were blessed with five children. After the 1964 flood swept away the family home, the couple purchased a house in Fortuna. Wilma went to work at Fortuna Elementary as a secretary which led to a long career working in schools in Fortuna and Scotia, eventually retiring at Fortuna High. She loved her work, making many lasting friendships with teachers and students over the years. She served a term on the Fortuna Union High School Board. Wilma and Jack enjoyed retirement, helping out with grandchildren and were devoted fans of the Giants and Warriors. A master gardener and an avid seamstress and quilter, she won many awards at the Humboldt County Fair. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Parish and was a Eucharistic Minister. Preceding her in death were her parents and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her children; Ken (Lisa) of Davis, Rod (Jan) of Fortuna, Marianne (Steve) Bramble of Healdsburg, Patrick of Loleta and Randy (Heidi) of Redding. Her ten grandchildren are Shawn, Ryan, Scott, Matt and Marissa Thompson, Tod, Tyler, Griffin, Drew and Alex Bramble plus 8 great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Joseph's in Fortuna March 9th at 11 am. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary