WILMA S. GRIFFITH (SUE)
1937-2019
Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at her home after a short battle with cancer at the age of 81.
Sue was born in San Bernadino Ca. on Sept. 7, 1937 to William and Amy Deatherage.
Her family moved around quite often which led her to Humboldt County, where she met the love of her life Jim Griffith Sr. they were married in 1956. They had three children, Patricia (Patti), Joyce (Sis), and James (Jim) that were raised at their home in Carlotta Ca.
Sue spent the early part of her years as a homemaker, then went on as a nanny for a few years and finally spent 20 years at Redwood Memorial Hospital as a dietician.
Sue was always lovingly caring for someone in the family whether it be In-laws, Children, Grandchildren, and great Grandchildren along with their many friends.
Her hobbies included reading, westerns, flower gardening, birdwatching especially her love of hummingbirds which led to a collection of hummingbird everything!
Her greatest love was spending time with her husband and family with Sunday dinners at her home and picnics at Swimmers Delight.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Bruga of Stafford, Jim Griffith Jr. and wife Fati of Rio Dell. Son-In law Steve Waltman, Grandchildren, Katrina Richter and husband Bryan, Brandon Bruga and wife Jessica,
Jeffrey Griffith and wife
Allison, Christopher Waltman, Great grandchildren, Brady, Jeffery, Bryce, Blake, Garrett, and Colin.
Siblings, Bob Deatherage (Shirley), Helen Ferry, Ernie Deatherage (Sheryl), Herman Deatherage, Charles Deatherage (Sharon), Aline Rettinhouse (Tom), Maxine Young (Lloyd), Russell (BoBo) Deatherage (Teresa), Sharon Furtado. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews. Special mention: Cousins Sharon & Ron Grant. Best friend
Barbara Vanloon.
She was preceded in death by, her husband Jim Griffith. Her daughter Joyce Waltman, her brothers, Jerry Deatherage, Dennis Deatherage. Her Brother in-law Richard Ferry and Nephew Richard Ferry Jr. Her Parents Derrhle and Amy Deatherage, her Grandparents William and Margie Deatherage, and William and Ollie Meriman. Special Mention: John,
Carole, and Darron Dunlap.
Her family wishes to thank our friends and to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Sue requested no services be held.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 6, 2019