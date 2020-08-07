1/1
Winferd Loyd Grissom
1929 - 2020
Winferd Loyd Grissom

Winferd Loyd Grissom, Wink, Win, Winnie, born May 31, 1929 in Searcy Arkansas to W.B. Grissom and Eva Mae (Hudspeth) Grissom was most recently a resident of Alder Bay.
Winferd went to his savior Jesus and his family on June 1, 2020 when he succumbed to Covid-19 after 3 weeks hospitalization. He was preceeded in death by his sisters Joan (Grissom) Crook and Mary Elizabeth (Grissom) Spaulding and his twin brother Wilson Boyd Grissom.
Winferd and his family moved to Eureka, CA in 1948 to find work. They followed Aubrey, Joan and Nancy Crook who had come to Eureka from Arkansas following Aubrey's twin sister Audrey and her husband Louis Dodd.
Winferd began selling newspapers in downtown Eureka soon after he arrived in Eureka and retired from the Times Standard in approximately 1995. He was a member of Eureka First Baptist Church for about 70 years. He was also a member of Lyons Club of Eureka. After he retired from Humboldt Times Standard Newspaper, he volunteered for the Maritime Museum.
Winferd is survived by numerous nieces and nephews: Nancy Maas (Jim), Belinda Kruse, Lisa Jo Larkin (Willy), Garnet Spaulding (Laurie), Marcia Bermers (Dennis), Gina Baum, Alan Grissom (Paula), Pam Grissom (Gary Smith), Rachell Hendricks, Richard Grissom (Michelle). He was preceded in death by nephew Thomas Spaulding, Jr.
Private Interment was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Ocean View Cemetery Sunset Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions allow a gathering of more than 50 persons.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 7, 2020.
