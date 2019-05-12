|
A. Carroll "A.C." Harms, 91, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born February 9, 1928 in Auburn, Nebraska to Adolph Christopher and Sophia Lima (Oestmann) Harms. He was Baptized at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Johnson, NE and Confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, NE. A.C. was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Boulder, CO. As a child he moved to Bayard, NE where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Bayard High School. He attended the University of Denver for one year. He served in the United States Army from January 1951 until December 1952. A.C. and Doris Howe were married on June 26, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They moved to Longmont in 1966 where A.C. was a general contractor. In 1974, he started Rigid Component Systems, manufacturing floor and roof trusses. A.C. is survived by his wife, Doris; four children, Gregory Harms and wife Patty, Jeffrey Harms and partner Ric, Jennifer Holderby, and Timothy Harms; and five grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathan and Jae Holderby, Aaron Harms and wife Victoria, and Graham Harms. A.C. was a dearly loved and wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was a gracious host and ever ready to help friends and neighbors. Memorial services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 1680 Balsam St. Boulder 80304. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 12, 2019