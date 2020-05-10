Adam Michael McGurk passed peacefully from this world in his home on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 to be with the risen Jesus in his Eternal Home. Adam is the son of Shane Michael and Debra Kay (Stasi) McGurk, born on December 19, 1982 in Cedar Rapids, IA. The family moved to Colorado in June 1983 where Adam became a Broncos fan at six months old. Adam graduated from Longmont High School in 2001 and then attended Adams State College where he played NCAA Division II football on scholarship. He excelled at football, setting many school, conference and NCAA records. He was awarded All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference for three years and Defensive Player of the Year twice. He was selected to the 100 year RMAC Team. He was selected for the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame - Colorado Team twice including Player of the Year. He was an NCAA Division II All American three years in a row. Adam then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served four years in Germany and Kuwait. During that time he was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and Driver Mechanic Badge. Adam was a fierce athletic competitor, setting high standards for work, ethics and performance. His leadership, comradeship and loyalty to his teammates, friends and family were the fabric of Adam's character. Many friends, teammates and soldiers have shared that Adam had a big heart, was kind and positively impacted their lives in many ways. His family and friends will cherish the time spent together watching sports and cheering on his beloved Broncos. Adam was preceded in death by his Grandfather William McGurk and Grandfather and Grandmother Pete and Sheila Stasi. He is survived by his loving parents Shane and Debra McGurk, brother Ryan (Rebecca) McGurk, sister Michaella (Tyler) Bergamo; Nephews Gavin McGurk, and Aiden Bergamo, his Grandmother Marge McGurk and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a celebration of Adam's life will be held at a future date.

