Alan George Klein
1939 - 2020
Alan George Klein, age 80, known to many as "Ho-Ho" or "Par" passed away June 24, 2020 at his home with his loving family. Par was born December 25, 1939 in New York to Morris and Pearl (Predmest) Klein. He was employed for 25 years as a technical writer with Hewlett Packard beginning in Palo Alto California and transferring to Fort Collins, CO. Par met and fell in love with Karin Rehnke, they eloped and were married on September 12, 1990. Looking for a place to call home and wanting a farm like location they purchased five acres at the corner of 9th Ave and Airport Road in Longmont in January of 1991 and named it Glen Oaks Farm. Here Karin, "Miss Sam" as she was known to her many students and families, created Glen Oaks Farm preschool, a magical place of learning and fun. Par was an integral part of the preschool, interacting with the children and providing support to Miss Sam. On the north side of Glen Oaks Farm, Par planted trees and had a special quiet place where he would do tai chi meditation and yoga for his spiritual well-being. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Irwin Klein. Par is survived by his wife Karin "Miss Sam" Rehnke, four children Benjamin Klein, Nikolai Klein, Shanti Cruddas and Sadie Fox and seven grandchildren Jacob, Isaac, Leah, Torren, Illana, Jack and Hazel. No services will be held. To honor Pars spirit plant a tree, preferably a fruit variety or contribute to TRU Hospice Care. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com

Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jul. 5, 2020.
