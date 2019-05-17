|
Alan Lee Grothe, avid tennis player, golfer, dancer, husband, father and grandfather passed away on May 14, 2019 at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, GA. He was surrounded by family. Alan was born in Laramie, WY on April 14, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Una Grothe; brothers, Richard and Wayne Grothe; and grandson, Brady Alan Grothe. Alan married Susan Kay Hornby and was blessed with two sons and three grandchildren. Alan later betrothed Paula Jane Kyle, who remained his lifelong golf partner and soul mate. Alan grew up in Fort Collins, CO, where graduated from Fort Collins High School and obtained a bachelor's degree in accounting from Colorado State University. Alan began his lifelong career as a Certified Public Accountant at the accounting firm of Brock-Cordell & Associates in Longmont, CO in 1967. He later opened a branch for the same firm in Fort Collins, but had a desire to start his own practice, which he did for nearly five years before moving his practice to Atlanta, GA. Alan specialized in audits of non-profit and housing authorities among other accounting disciplines, and was heavily involved in the peer-review process. Alan traveled the world extensively and has visited the Dominican Republic, Spain, Portugal, England, Germany, Belgium, Amsterdam, Canary Islands (his all time favorite), Puerto Rico, Aruba, and had plans to visit Singapore in the fall. Alan was known to be a spontaneous dancer at social events that often times went viral on social media. Alan also took great interest in mentoring to future CPAs through his devotion to the accounting practice. Survivors include wife Paula Jane Grothe; son Deron Grothe, his wife Diane, their children Jackson, Maxine and Sam of Fort Collins, CO; son Sam Grothe and his wife Krystyna of Frederick, CO. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Atlanta Lyric Theatre and the Georgia Society of CPAs Student Scholarship Program.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 17, 2019