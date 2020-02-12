|
Albert Randall Duckworth, 38, of Hoover, AL passed away on January 16, 2020. While we will never understand the pain that caused Albert to end his life, we are confident he is now with Jesus, whom he loved and served with great devotion. Albert was born in Lewisville, TX to Randy and Becky Duckworth. He graduated from Longmont High School in 1999. In 2003, he graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney and completed Officer Candidate School with the United States Navy. Albert served in the Navy from 2003 until August 2019. He also served with The Navigators, a ministry that shares the gospel of Jesus and helps people grow in their relationship with Him. He brought many fellow servicemen to know and love Christ. Albert leaves behind family and friends who hold dear his humor, love, commitment to family and God, bold spirit and fondness for fireworks. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Robin, whom he married November 27, 2004, and their nine children; and siblings, Stacy Duckworth, Scott Duckworth, Amanda (Stan) Arnett and Allison (Dustin) Turner. Additionally, he will be greatly missed by all of his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and many close friends. The family is inviting those who knew and loved Albert to join them at a reception on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, 4380 Hwy 66, Mead, CO 80504. Cards will be provided to write memories of Albert for his children.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 12, 2020