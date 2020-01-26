|
Alexander Hill, known to friends and family as "Sandy" or "Alex", passed away January 23, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Sandy was born in Trenton, New Jersey to Col. Raymond Hill and Dorothy Elizabeth (nee Alexander). It wasn't long before he enlisted in the family military tradition and joined the United States Marine Corps. While he was active, his duties included deployment on the carrier USS Wasp, Casualty Assistance and funeral detail for his fallen brothers returning from Vietnam. While serving 6 years and rising to the rank of Sergeant in the Marine Corps, he found the Love of His Life JoAnn and they married in 1967 in Trenton. When Sandy separated from the Marines in 1968, he and JoAnn made their way to Colorful Colorado and settled in Alamosa. They enrolled at Adams State College and he pursued degrees in science and education, graduating in 1972. He taught earth sciences and algebra in both the Sargent (1973-78) and Alamosa School Districts (1981-1995) when he retired from public education. During his years in the San Luis Valley, he discovered another passion in aviation. He quickly gained his pilot's license and continued his studies all the way to Flight Instructor. His wife shared this passion and she joined him in these adventures. Side by side, they taught students and gained expertise, culminating in their life's work, the Master Instructor Program (1997-present). This program, recognized by the FAA, was built on professionalism and continuing education for flight instructors worldwide. Beyond all of this, Sandy was a family man and a Colorado boy at heart. He loved nothing more than his family, his dogs, the Colorado mountains and all the adventures they contained. He is survived by his wife of 53 years JoAnn (nee Kish), two children Jennifer and Matthew, and grandson Rowen. Memorial service will be held Tuesday January the 28th at 11:00am at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont. Memorial donations in Sandy's name may be made to the Semper Fi Fund (https://semperfifund.org/donate/).
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 26, 2020