Alfred Henderson

Alfred Ted Henderson passed away on Sunday, June 28th, at the age of 91, following a stroke. Al was born in Boulder, Colorado on November 17, 1928, to father Glen Henderson and mother Grace Henderson. Al helped out on his family's small farm and developed the work ethic and strong desire to provide the best possible for his family at an early age. His values led him to enlist in the Army during World War II where he served as a paratrooper stationed in Japan for two years. Upon his return Al married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie (Cole) Henderson, started his career as a long haul truck driver and had four daughters. Al enjoyed reading his paper and thrillers, talking to friends and family, driving throughout the country and was planning his next road trip right up to the time of his passing. Al is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjie, whom he was married to for 64 plus years, his youngest daughter, Patricia Kaye Henderson and oldest daughter, Sharon Lee Henderson, great-granddaughter Elin Grace, his parents, his brother and four sisters. He is survived by his daughter Barbara Ann Ricketts (Roger) and Debra Sue Henderson; grandchildren Jennifer Peterson, Justin (Natalie) Ricketts, Bill (Mindy) Ricketts, Summer (Brian) Rusinko, Joshua (Breana) Ricketts, Dave (Amber) Christenson, Laura (Matt) Crane and great-grandchildren Kaylee Peterson, Grace Peterson, Hannah Ricketts, Madeline Ricketts, Avery Ricketts, Brooke Ricketts, Chloe Ricketts, Dax Ricketts, Jaycee Christenson, Thiea Christenson, Nelson Crane, Eddie Crane, Cole Ricketts, Mase Ricketts and Dallas Ricketts. Cremation service is entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside inurnment will occur with immediate family present. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

