|
|
Alfred W. Moxon, Jr., age 87, died in peace on February 3, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Al is survived by his wife, Joan, her daughter, Rosy, and son-in-law, Jordan; and three children from his first marriage: two daughters, Julie and Tracy; son, Bill; daughter-in-law, Darla; and eight grandchildren. Al was born in Rochester, New York to parents Alfred Moxon of Sydney, Australia and Esther Greene of Avon, New York. He served in the Air Force in Panama during the Korean War. He graduated from Midwestern University in Wichita Falls, Texas with a B.S. in Chemistry and completed a post-graduate fellowship in Chemistry at North Texas State University. Al was a devoted employee of the Eastman Kodak Company for 33 years, where he worked as a chemist, managed photographic services, and taught management training courses. Married for 14 years, Al and Joan enjoyed traveling and divided their time among their Colorado and Florida homes and mountain cabin. Al was a devoted Christian and participated in Jail and Street Watch Ministries, the American Legion #136, and the St. James City Coffee Club. Quick with a joke, he loved swimming, kayaking, sailing, biking, and reading. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Monday, February 17 at 10:00am at New Creation Church, 737 Bross Street, Longmont with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Feb. 9, 2020