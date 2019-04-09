Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
For more information about
Alice Bradford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Committal
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery
Centennial, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice I. Bradford


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice I. Bradford Obituary
Alice I. Bradford, 94, of Longmont, passed away on April 2, 2019. Alice was a devoted member of Longmont Church of Christ where she was a blessing to Cross Examine a cappella group for many years. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Harriet Bauer; 6 step-children; 6 grandchildren; many step- grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and her sister, Harriett Starkweather. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bradford and her sons, Hoyt and Rick Evans. A graveside committal for Alice will be held on April 12, 2019 at 1pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery, Centennial, CO. www.olingerchapel hill.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now