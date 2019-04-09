|
Alice I. Bradford, 94, of Longmont, passed away on April 2, 2019. Alice was a devoted member of Longmont Church of Christ where she was a blessing to Cross Examine a cappella group for many years. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Harriet Bauer; 6 step-children; 6 grandchildren; many step- grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and her sister, Harriett Starkweather. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bradford and her sons, Hoyt and Rick Evans. A graveside committal for Alice will be held on April 12, 2019 at 1pm at Olinger Chapel Hill Cemetery, Centennial, CO. www.olingerchapel hill.com
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 9, 2019