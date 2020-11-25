Allen Lee Royer passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 in Longmont Colorado at the age of 81. Allen is survived by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Elaine Royer, sons Paul and Scott Royer, sister-in-law Kay Shurr, daughters-in-law Carla Royer and Beth Lindorf Royer, grandchildren Meaghon, Myranda, Tyler and Cora and great-grandchildren Justin and Zachary. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley.Allen was passionate about Colorado and the outdoors and he particularly loved to camp, fish and hike. He was an ever-loving fan of his Broncos and Rockies teams! While he was a quiet man in life, he was always supportive of his wife Shirley's whimsical travel plans, his sons activities and business ventures and he was well known as a small business owner for over 35 years.He and his wife were active members of the Family Camping and RVers group. A remembrance of life service will be scheduled for a later date. All persons who know Allen or Shirley Royer will be welcomed to attend and celebrate Allen's life.

