Alonzo Ricardo Richardson Obituary
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Alonzo Ricardo Richardson, age 27, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in a car accident. Those who knew Alonzo, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Alonzo will be missed every day by his father, Ricardo Richardson; his mother, Keturah Taylor; his step-mom, Ritza Richardson; his brothers, Lorenzo, Rico, Francisco; his sister, Eleyda; his grandmother, Teresa; his nieces, Loretta and Anani; his uncle, Dominnik; as well as more uncles, aunts, cousins and many, many friends. Alonzo lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings, listening to music, dancing, and watching his favorite football team, New Orleans Saints, demolish the competition. Our hearts are full of sorrow, but rest assured, Alonzo is our beacon of light that will live in us forever. Services for Alonzo will be held at Trinity Baptist Church located at 904 Atwood St., Longmont, CO 80501 on January 3, 2020 at 5pm. Public visitation is from 4pm-5pm.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Dec. 31, 2019
