|
|
Amy Kathleen Lavelle, age 62, of Boulder Colorado, formerly of Hampton Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday Feb 26, 2020. Amy was the daughter of the late James Edward Lavelle and Norma Lou (Perry) Lavelle. Amy earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh PA. Mother of John Michael Melendez and Marisa Kayleen Melendez and grandmother of grandson Antonio. She is survived by siblings Nancy Lavelle, Beth Broeren, Ron Kennedy, Bonnie Lavelle, Don Kennedy, Kevin (Lisa) Lavelle, Michael (Maureen) Lavelle, Jeff (Kristin) Kennedy and Karen Lavelle Saber. Also survived by 15 nieces and nephews and 7 great nieces and nephews, as well as ex- husband Abe Melendez and Friend Mary Sullivan. Amy loved her two children and she loved the outdoors. She felt the most free when she was hiking in the foothills, walking along the creek, or peddling her bike down any of the area's bike paths. Her wit, her smile, her beauty, her writings, and her cooking will all be missed. Amy had a heart for others, she was dedicated and compassionate and it was displayed in her work. She ran her own consulting business for over 15 years and was well known in the medical and legal fields across Colorado. The family will be celebrating her life in April.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 20, 2020