Andrea Erica Lee Medrano was born January 6, 1980, in Las Vegas, New Mexico to Miguel Ramirez Vasquez and Monica Gutierrez. She was baptized into the Catholic Faith as an infant. She attended Pecos High School where she graduated in 1998. In 2000, she relocated from Rowe, New Mexico to Longmont, Colorado where she lived until her unexpected death on Monday, April 20, 2020. Andrea's faith was an extremely important part of her entire life. She demonstrated this in every possible way especially in how she ALWAYS put everyone else's needs before hers. She was a 3-time cancer survivor but never allowed that to define her or slow her down. No matter how much pain she was in or how awful she felt, she always got up and took care of her kids & others around her. She demonstrated strength, love and perseverance throughout her life so that her children would have no doubt how much she loved them or that they were her number one priority. Andrea worked for Angels Advocate as an in-home caregiver. She would go to her patient's homes doing cleaning, grocery shopping, assisting with personal care, and aiding with any other things they needed assistance with. She was also a member of the Single Moms Group at Lifebridge Church in Longmont where she often attended worship. Then, there was the ULTIMATE SOCCER MOM!! Andrea made sure that her boys did not miss out on any soccer tournament or soccer opportunity of any type they & their team were attending. She didn't care what she had to do, if it was selling homemade candies, tamales, suckers or promoting Team Fundraisers, she made sure they had the funds to attend. Then, there was the Never-Ending Bag of "Snacks" at every single soccer game - chips, sweets, burritos, salsa, water, soda, homemade candies (that she wouldn't necessarily warn you had Chili in them before your mouth started on FIRE) - you know, the bag that literally had no bottom! "I just want to be sure everybody has something!" was always her first concern. Preceding Andrea in death were: Maternal Grandparents, Rosario Gutierrez and Emilio Gutierrez; and Paternal Grandparents, Aldegunda Vasquez and Juan Vasquez. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Bertin Islas; five children: Angelica Medrano (Angelo Aragon), Jose Medrano, Salvador "Chava" Medrano, Daniel Medrano, and Elizabeth Islas; her parents: Miguel Ramirez Vasquez and Monica Gutierrez Vasquez; Brother, Miguel Vasquez (wife Clarissa); Sisters: Lupe Vasquez, Cristal Vasquez (Orlanda Dominquez); and four grandchildren: Elilah Rose Carlin, Angelo Anthony Aragon, Scarlet Amor Aragon, and Lorenzo Capone Aragon; Aunts: Lucy Favela, Lourdes Delatorre, & Eleanor Enriquez; Uncle Abe Gutierrez (Rose); and a host of Cousins & Friends. Rest in Peace Sweet Angel until we meet again.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Apr. 28, 2020