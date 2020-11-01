After a short battle with cancer, Ann departed this world and went to be with her all-time favorite dog, Tip, again. Ann loved animals as well as humans and spent a majority of her years in retirement helping both. She was happiest when she was volunteering at the Colorado Therapeutic Riding Center, where she could show her love of horses as well as people with physical and developmental disabilities. For years, she was a volunteer at Senior Net, a group that coaches seniors in developing computer skills. In her younger years, Ann also drove as a volunteer EMT for BRAVO Ambulance Services in Brooklyn, NY. She will be remembered by family and friends as an incredible Italian chef, whose favorite dish to prepare was Eggplant Parmesan. Some things that made Ann so special include her love of nature, from the White Mountains in New Hampshire to the beautiful Rocky Mountains in Colorado as well as her passion for all things Foodie, which brought her so much joy. Ann was born in Brooklyn, NY and has resided in Colorado with her husband and family for two decades. She is survived by her loving husband, Vinnie, whom she referred to as "the love of my life", her children, David Goldstein, Heather (Matthew) Brandt, Yuri (Leslie) Goldstein, Stephen (Denise) Schulz, and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held in the spring, one of Ann's favorite times of year. Please visit www.howemortuary.com to share memories and condolences with the family

