|
|
Ann E. Krieg of Longmont passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Longmont, Colorado. She was born October 16, 1949 to William E. and Barbra J. Griffith in Wichita, Kansas, and moved with her family to Cañon City, Colorado in early elementary school, eventually settling in Broomfield. Ann graduated from Broomfield High School in 1968, and double-majored in elementary and physical education at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, graduating in 1972. After college Ann moved to Walsenburg, Colorado where she taught first grade for several years. Eventually, Ann moved back closer to her parents in Longmont, where she met and married her husband Jeffrey G. Krieg in October of 1984. They welcomed their only child, a daughter, Elizabeth in April of 1985. Ann loved animals and adopted many dogs, cats, birds, and fish over her years, while also taking in and caring for strays which somehow always found their way to her door. She enjoyed to sing, swim, write, and spend time outside gardening. Ann was also a woman of tremendous faith who enjoyed reading the gospel, attending bible study, volunteering and teaching Sunday School. Ann was a member of several congregations in Longmont over the years, including Life Bridge Christian and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her mother Barbra, father Bill, and nephew Michael Griffith. Ann is survived by her husband Jeff of Longmont, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Thomas Ward of Thornton, brother Matthew Griffith and his wife Karen of Monument, sister Kathleen DiLeo and husband Tom of Highlands Ranch, brother William G. Griffith of Longmont, brother Robert Griffith and his wife Karen of Littleton, sister-in-law Kris Mendenhall and nephews Evan DiLeo and Kent Griffith. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Longmont on Friday, July 26 at 11am, followed by a reception and burial at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. Friends may share condolences for the family at ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on July 24, 2019