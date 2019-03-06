Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
Ann Trevarton


Ann Louise Trevarton, 78, of Greeley, passed away March 1, 2019 She was born August 22, 1940 in Hartford City, IN to William and Anna McCammon. In 1966 she married David Trevarton and he preceded her in death. Ann is survived by son Keith Trevarton, daughter Kathy Fagler (Phillip); five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren, and two brothers. Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Memorial contributions to the Special K Ranch PO Box 479 Columbus, MT 59019. Read complete obituary and share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Mar. 6, 2019
