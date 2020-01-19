|
Anna Young joined her Savior and her heavenly family on November 19, 2019. Anna was born October 7, 1922, to John Robert and Elizabeth (Voelker) Knachel in Baltimore Maryland. She was the youngest in her family with a sister, Mathilda Meyer and brother, Robert John Knachel. After graduating from Eastern High School, Anna went to work for the Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. She became involved with the USO, lifting up the spirits of lonely GI's stationed at Ft Meade, south of Baltimore. It was at one of these dances that Anna met her future husband Frank Young in May of 1944. They were married on March 1, 1945 and settled in Baltimore, MD. Frank and Anna moved their family to Littleton, CO in 1959 and relocated to Boulder, CO in 1968. They retired to Longmont in 1995. Anna was involved in her church in various ways, directing youth choir and working as the Church Secretary at Atonement Lutheran in Boulder. Most recently she was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Longmont. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and husband Franz P. Young Anna is survived by her children Ed (Deb), Eric (Michelle) and Ellen Neseth (Steve). Her grandchildren Traer (Danielle) and Nathan (Erica) Young, Ben (Echo) Wright, Eric (Emily) and Solveig Neseth, Luke Young. Great-grandchildren Morgan Roseman, Tate, Madeline and Quincy Young. Her niece Janet Moore, her Baltimore family, her sisters-in-law Ruth and Nancy and the extended Young family. Memorial service 11:00 AM Saturday January 25, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to , Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO or the through the Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, Longmont, CO. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Jan. 19, 2020