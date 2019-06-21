Home

Anna Schmidt Obituary
Anna Marie Schmidt, of Longmont, passed away at her home on June 19, 2019. She was 80 years old. Anna is survived by her husband, Francis Schmidt; children, Chuck (Kelli) Williams, Marty Williams and Shelly Williams; grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, Sarah, Mandy, Amy, Deaira, Regina, Jennifer, Sylvan, Ella, Kyle, Adrienne, Alec, Helena and three great grandchildren. Visitation will be 3pm until 6pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at Howe Mortuary with a Rosary beginning at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be 10am, Tuesday, June 25, at St. John's Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St. in Longmont. Howe Mortuary will take care of cremation following services. Inurnment will take place at Littleton Cemetery at a later date. Please visit howemortuary.com to share condolences and to read a full obituary
Published in Longmont Times-Call on June 21, 2019
